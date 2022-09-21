Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $41.67

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.67 and last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 33020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.61.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 6.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.4149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,094,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Fortis by 38.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,736,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,192,000 after buying an additional 2,428,998 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 21.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,607,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,025 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Fortis by 61.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,841,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,312,000 after buying an additional 1,464,507 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 36.0% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,935,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,811,000 after purchasing an additional 512,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.