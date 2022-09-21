Foxby (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Stock Price Up 2%

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Get Rating) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.05 and last traded at $13.05. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Foxby Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85.

About Foxby

Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

