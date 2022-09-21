Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (FBRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
Shares of NYSE FBRT opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 110.58, a quick ratio of 110.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01.
Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 114.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 24,350 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 5,222.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 24,390 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.
