Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Acquires 70,854 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,854 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up 1.6% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after buying an additional 2,302,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after buying an additional 7,536,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,301,000 after buying an additional 456,083 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after buying an additional 2,267,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,779,000 after buying an additional 2,162,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $60.44. 557,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,669,330. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

