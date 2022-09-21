Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $11.26 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 106,912 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James raised shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.62. 489,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,009,982. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $279.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

