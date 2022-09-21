Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $14.29 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 805.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,562 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.4% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 56,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 12,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $7.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $427.91. 98,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,559. The business’s fifty day moving average is $419.07 and its 200 day moving average is $431.64. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

