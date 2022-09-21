Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 107.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,270 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,375 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 58,569 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

TGT traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.65. The company had a trading volume of 111,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.59. The company has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

