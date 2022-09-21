Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Invests $792,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HSY stock traded up $2.27 on Wednesday, reaching $224.74. 18,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,525. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.17. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $234.56.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $33,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,661.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 870,538 shares of company stock valued at $191,962,935. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.