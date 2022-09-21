Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Lowers Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.8 %

NSC traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $231.42. 23,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,584. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.88.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSC. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.10.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.