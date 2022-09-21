Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 5,350 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,713,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,626.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.46. The company had a trading volume of 29,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,166. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.19. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITCI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

