Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,188.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,550,960 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $86.94. 32,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,837. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.