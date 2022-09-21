FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Short Interest Up 12.1% in August

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $846,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FTI Consulting Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,437,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,604,000 after purchasing an additional 299,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,204,000 after purchasing an additional 68,485 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 7.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,229,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,264,000 after purchasing an additional 86,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in FTI Consulting by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FCN stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.01. 229,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,432. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $131.50 and a 1-year high of $190.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.30.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.24). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $754.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

