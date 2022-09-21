Fundamenta Trading 22.3% Lower This Week (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 21st. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $14,721.66 and $104.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00125040 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005429 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005428 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.61 or 0.00508164 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002382 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00901050 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Fundamenta
Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,105,833 coins and its circulating supply is 2,835,717 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Fundamenta Coin Trading
