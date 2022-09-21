Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Sells $610,504.00 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,509.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Funko Stock Performance

FNKO stock traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,705. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.62. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Funko had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $315.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Funko

FNKO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Funko from $23.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Funko by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Funko by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its position in Funko by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Funko by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Funko by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 512,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Further Reading

