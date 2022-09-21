FUNToken (FUN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.01 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a market cap of $79.19 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FUNToken

FUNToken is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

FUNToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

