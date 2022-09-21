Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GLMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.40 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

