Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0822 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

