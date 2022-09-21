GameCredits Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,493.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 8% against the dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $2.40 million and $4,493.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00025315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00276386 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001028 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002528 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $867.50 or 0.04559808 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00031405 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,809,670 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.