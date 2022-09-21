Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) to Issue GBX 5 Dividend

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Gamma Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

GAMA opened at GBX 1,092 ($13.19) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,125.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,198.15. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 1,840.00. Gamma Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 1,014.80 ($12.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,944 ($23.49). The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($25.98) price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.