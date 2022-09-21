Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 5.50 Per Share

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Sunday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Gateley’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gateley Price Performance

Shares of Gateley stock opened at GBX 198.50 ($2.40) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £247.25 million and a PE ratio of 1,654.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 195.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 203.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19. Gateley has a 12-month low of GBX 172.55 ($2.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 262 ($3.17).

Get Gateley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gateley in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

About Gateley

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gateley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.