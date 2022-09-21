Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 10,553 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $38,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,146,557 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $410.47. 45,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,226. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.79. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 452.74, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.