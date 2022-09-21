Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $106.83 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.2% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $106,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,800,261 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,287,268,000 after acquiring an additional 360,125 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 266,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $89,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 552,685 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $185,896,000 after buying an additional 14,916 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of META stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.69. The stock had a trading volume of 600,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,019,490. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $144.29 and a one year high of $360.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $55,140.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,924.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,259. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

