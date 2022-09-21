Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $21.75 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $21,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,347. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.84. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Corteva’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

