Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 33,877 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 270,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 33,877 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $25,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,132 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,841,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after acquiring an additional 948,638 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,550,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $87.42. 18,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $131.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on EW shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

