Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 63,371 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 931,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,371 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $27,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CSX by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after buying an additional 19,602,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,770,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841,524 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,620,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Stephens lifted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CSX to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $29.95. 247,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,862,190. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

