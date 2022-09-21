Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 38,638 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,638 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Waste Management worth $40,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,597,207,000 after purchasing an additional 332,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,852,507,000 after purchasing an additional 673,451 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Waste Management by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,809,000 after purchasing an additional 221,439 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $687,551,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,907,000 after buying an additional 155,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $171.32. The stock had a trading volume of 43,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,589. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.73. The company has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

