GCN Coin Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. GCN Coin has a market cap of $30,216.03 and approximately $7.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022947 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00278528 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001037 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002528 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $832.86 or 0.04388989 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00030360 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

