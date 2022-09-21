Gems (GEM) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Gems (GEM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Gems has a market capitalization of $130,122.33 and approximately $17,890.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gems has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005194 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,266.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00059872 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010569 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005439 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00063973 BTC.

About Gems

Gems (GEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. The official website for Gems is gems.org. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg.

Gems Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. Telegram “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

