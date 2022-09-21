Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.55

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.55 and traded as low as $1.03. Giga-tronics shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Giga-tronics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.

Get Giga-tronics alerts:

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative return on equity of 255.96% and a negative net margin of 35.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter.

About Giga-tronics

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures electronics equipment for military test and airborne operational applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The company develops microwave components; Band Reject Filters for RADAR/EW (electronic warfare) for solving interference problems in RADAR/EW applications, as well as low noise oscillators used in shipboard and land-based self-protection systems; and RADAR filters for military fighter jet aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Giga-tronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giga-tronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.