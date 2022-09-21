GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.67–$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $411.00 million-$414.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.75 million. GitLab also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GitLab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on GitLab to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Price Performance

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. GitLab has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.44 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $2,507,190.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GitLab news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $2,507,190.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,803.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,196 shares of company stock worth $11,762,380 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.