Gleason Group Inc. Acquires 6,803 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 10.0% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $29,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $612,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,971. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

