Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $480.23

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 480.23 ($5.80) and traded as high as GBX 492.70 ($5.95). Glencore shares last traded at GBX 489.30 ($5.91), with a volume of 79,677,225 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on GLEN. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.65) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($8.94) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. set a GBX 560 ($6.77) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 560 ($6.77) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 587.69 ($7.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of £62.77 billion and a PE ratio of 455.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 465.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 480.24.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

