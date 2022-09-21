Global Dividend Growth Split (TSE:GDV) Trading 1.6% Higher

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as 11.12 and last traded at 11.12. 26,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 49,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.94.

Global Dividend Growth Split Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95.

Global Dividend Growth Split Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%. Global Dividend Growth Split’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

About Global Dividend Growth Split

