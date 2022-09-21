Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Shares Down 1.1%

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2022

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELFGet Rating)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 38,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 39,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Global Self Storage Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Global Self Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Global Self Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Self Storage

In other Global Self Storage news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $29,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,186.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Self Storage

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Self Storage

(Get Rating)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.