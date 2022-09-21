Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Shares Down 1.1%

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 38,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 39,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Global Self Storage Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Global Self Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Global Self Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Self Storage

Institutional Trading of Global Self Storage

In other Global Self Storage news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $29,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,186.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

