Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Shares Down 1.1%

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 38,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 39,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.34.
Global Self Storage Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Global Self Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.54%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Global Self Storage
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
