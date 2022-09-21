Gnosis (GNO) Hits Market Cap of $325.15 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Gnosis has a market cap of $325.15 million and $7.76 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Gnosis coin can currently be bought for $126.05 or 0.00662533 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00126953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005257 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.95 or 0.00877535 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 coins. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.pm. The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm.

Gnosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.