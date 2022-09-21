GNY Price Down 7.2% This Week (GNY)

GNY (GNY) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. In the last seven days, GNY has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One GNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $73,458.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00126819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00865963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GNY

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence.”

According to CryptoCompare, "GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence."

