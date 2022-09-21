GoByte Hits Market Cap of $55,055.16 (GBX)

GoByte (GBX) traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 21st. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $55,055.16 and $3.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 64.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapture (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 100.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2018. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoByte is www.gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network.

Buying and Selling GoByte

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

