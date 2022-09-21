GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Holdings Reduced by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in GoDaddy by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $139,091.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,407,203.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,431 shares of company stock worth $1,613,907. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GDDY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.15. 2,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.58. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.93.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDDY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

