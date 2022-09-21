Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Short Interest Down 8.7% in August

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Trading Down 2.0 %
GOL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.95. 78,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,127. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,661,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,165,000 after purchasing an additional 51,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 569,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 74,734 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 53,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 357,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 52,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
