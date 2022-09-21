Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Short Interest Down 8.7% in August

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Trading Down 2.0 %

GOL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.95. 78,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,127. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93.

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,661,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,165,000 after purchasing an additional 51,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 569,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 74,734 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 53,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 357,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 52,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

