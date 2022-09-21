Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Short Interest Update

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,550,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 44,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Gold Fields Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of GFI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.43. 5,953,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,679,508. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.22.
Gold Fields Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gold Fields (GFI)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.