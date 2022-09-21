Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Short Interest Update

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,550,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 44,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Gold Fields Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of GFI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.43. 5,953,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,679,508. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 488.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.