Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Shares Up 0.9%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. 50,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 149,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Gold Standard Ventures Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$200.89 million and a P/E ratio of -20.74. The company has a current ratio of 21.71, a quick ratio of 20.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,869,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,179,236.82. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 892,350 shares of company stock valued at $360,199.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

