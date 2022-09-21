Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stake Lifted by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.4% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 724,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,305,000 after buying an additional 45,465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 62,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 482,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,168,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.30. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $72.19 and a 52 week high of $95.90.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.