GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,490,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 15,040,000 shares. Approximately 20.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx Stock Performance

NASDAQ GDRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.70. 52,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,443. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.68. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $48.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Light Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 10.0% in the second quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,629,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 420,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 740.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,245,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after buying an additional 2,859,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,369,000 after buying an additional 742,906 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $52,276,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,459,000 after buying an additional 60,979 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Articles

