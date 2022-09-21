Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 76.47% from the company’s current price.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $13.60 on Monday. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 8,808 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $72,666.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,234 shares in the company, valued at $661,930.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain acquired 138,696 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,998.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,617,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,080,913.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 159,499 shares of company stock worth $1,149,988. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the second quarter worth about $91,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

