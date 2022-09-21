Governor DAO Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $450,522.64 and approximately $17,976.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000806 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Governor DAO alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00125875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00863651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO launched on November 8th, 2020. Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Governor DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Governor DAO is a Wyoming-based Decentralized Autonomous Organization positioned as the “DAO of DAOs”. Governors offer a suite of products and services for projects looking to build out DAO qualities in their own communities. Offerings include an industry-first sybil-resistance product for one-voice-one-vote governance, as well as governance bootstraps for new communities, consultations, and smart contract porting.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governor DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Governor DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Governor DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governor DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.