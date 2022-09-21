Govi (GOVI) Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges

Govi (GOVI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. In the last seven days, Govi has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Govi has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $274,997.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Govi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001297 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00125647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005218 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00865760 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Govi Profile

Govi was first traded on December 23rd, 2020. Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,810,146 coins. The official website for Govi is www.cvi.finance. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Govi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform.”

