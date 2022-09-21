Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,060,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 101,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Grab by 120.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 72,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 39,756 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Grab by 158.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,042,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 638,963 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Grab by 84.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,676,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507,788 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Grab by 5.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,759,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,101,000 after acquiring an additional 368,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grab by 73.9% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 66,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 28,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.55.

GRAB stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,049,156. Grab has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

