Grand Central Investment Group Buys 10,546 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Grand Central Investment Group raised its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the quarter. First Trust Natural Gas ETF comprises 7.3% of Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Grand Central Investment Group owned approximately 0.78% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,601,000 after buying an additional 220,897 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1,234.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 563,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 521,485 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 456,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 104,128 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after buying an additional 68,640 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 56.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 398,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after buying an additional 144,456 shares during the period.

FCG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.90. 61,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,464. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $31.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average of $24.85.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

