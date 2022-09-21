Grand Central Investment Group Reduces Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Grand Central Investment Group lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.0% of Grand Central Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $18,408,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,346,000 after purchasing an additional 29,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 149,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 116,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $31.62. 555,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,795,535. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

