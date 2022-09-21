Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned 0.38% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 498,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,656 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 478,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,562,000 after acquiring an additional 215,953 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 36,735 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 195,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 985.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 92,813 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHSC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.73. 194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,420. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.75. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $38.05.

